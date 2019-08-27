Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

