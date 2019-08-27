Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Renasant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,439,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,845 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Renasant by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Renasant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNST traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. 40,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Renasant Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $47.53.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.47 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $84,696.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RNST shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Renasant in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

