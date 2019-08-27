Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 5,062 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Centurylink by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Centurylink by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 194,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Centurylink by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,788.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 197,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,964,123. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

