Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells C$577,918.44 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Nikola Tatarkin sold 15,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.62, for a total value of C$577,918.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$717,338.16.

TSE WPM traded up C$1.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$39.51. 477,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.05. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of C$19.87 and a 12 month high of C$39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$253.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.25 million. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. CSFB upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$35.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.79.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.