Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells C$577,918.44 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Nikola Tatarkin sold 15,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.62, for a total value of C$577,918.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$717,338.16.
TSE WPM traded up C$1.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$39.51. 477,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.05. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of C$19.87 and a 12 month high of C$39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.65.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$253.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.25 million. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. CSFB upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$35.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.79.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
