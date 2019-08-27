Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Acquires C$35,100.00 in Stock

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 760,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$889,200.

WEF traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.17. 737,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.66. The company has a market cap of $450.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. Western Forest Products Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$2.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEF. CIBC dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.77.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

