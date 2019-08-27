Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,585,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,232,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,262,000 after purchasing an additional 679,707 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,168. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.84.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

