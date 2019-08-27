Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 10,359 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.12% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $146,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,789 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,042,000 after purchasing an additional 317,001 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 907,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,824,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 471,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In related news, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $613,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,467.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average is $136.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.