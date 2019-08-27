Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,510,803 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,419,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $120,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. 44,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,262. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -236.13 and a beta of 1.30. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.05.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Johnson Rice cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

