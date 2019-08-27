Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.20% of Haemonetics worth $135,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 708.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 50,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,990,926.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.25, for a total transaction of $114,297.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,287 shares of company stock worth $9,717,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.65. 9,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,264. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

