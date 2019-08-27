Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 51,104 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,207,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.29% of CIT Group worth $115,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth $26,215,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,503,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,046,000 after acquiring an additional 341,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,631,000 after acquiring an additional 223,475 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 76.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 501,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 217,226 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 12,478.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 202,273 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIT. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

CIT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.54. 9,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In related news, insider Robert C. Rubino acquired 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.22 per share, for a total transaction of $299,514.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,393.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $307,720.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,655.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,430 shares of company stock worth $1,316,860. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

