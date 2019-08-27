WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

WEGRY opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

