WealthTrust Axiom LLC Invests $209,000 in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 141.3% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Unilever by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Unilever by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 86.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. 86,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. HSBC began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

