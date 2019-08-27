WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 30,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Shares of PANL stock remained flat at $$3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,317. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $136.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

PANL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.