Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000.

IWF traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $157.07. The company had a trading volume of 51,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,661. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $164.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

