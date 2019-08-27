Wealthstar Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.78. 55,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,954. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $53.79.

