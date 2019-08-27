Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,897 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,048,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 453.5% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,996. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $115.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.05.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

