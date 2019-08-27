Waves Community Token Reaches One Day Volume of $15,295.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002280 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $15,295.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00251673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.01325805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020708 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

