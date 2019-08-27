Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $333.47

Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.47 and traded as high as $312.01. Water Intelligence shares last traded at $312.00, with a volume of 2,346 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 333.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 325.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 million and a P/E ratio of 35.05.

About Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc, formerly Qonnectis plc, provides leak detection and remediation services. The Company offers a range of solutions (including products) for residential, commercial and municipal customers. The Company’s segments include Royalties from franchisees, Corporate-operated Stores and Other activities, including product and equipment sales.

