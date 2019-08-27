WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 42,560 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,560 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in General Electric by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,474,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider L Kevin Cox acquired 105,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $994,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 1,894,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,094,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

