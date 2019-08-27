WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.78. The company has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.