WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.55. 74,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $103.65 and a one year high of $132.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

