WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 2,071 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,571 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,878,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

BK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

