WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $439,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 478.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,841 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

ES stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.71. 32,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,277. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.