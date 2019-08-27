WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 232 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,900 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 13,546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 517,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 513,415 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Caterpillar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,027,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,273,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after purchasing an additional 321,277 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,688,000 after purchasing an additional 314,442 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie set a $115.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.90.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $113.93. The company had a trading volume of 754,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,875. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

