Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of NV5 Global worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NV5 Global by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NV5 Global by 65,400.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $276,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,304.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $512,595.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,233,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,964 shares of company stock worth $2,261,680. Company insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.80. 7,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,189. NV5 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $96.70. The company has a market cap of $787.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

