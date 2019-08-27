Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 637,280 Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 637,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 3.27% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. National Securities upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sonim Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other Sonim Technologies news, Director John Kneuer bought 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $53,436.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of SONM traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sonim Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

