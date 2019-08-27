Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 180,447 Shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,455,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,447 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 5.01% of Zagg worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Zagg by 9,137.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zagg by 3,643.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Zagg by 71.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zagg by 34.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zagg by 34.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Zagg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of ZAGG stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. 11,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,183. Zagg Inc has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $174.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Zagg had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zagg Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

