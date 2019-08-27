Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 125,019 Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,019 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $21,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 68,000.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,899. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. FB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Research analysts expect that FB Financial Corp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.