Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,525 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.96% of Freshpet worth $31,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,477,000 after acquiring an additional 51,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 186,680 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,907,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Freshpet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

FRPT stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,428. Freshpet Inc has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.59 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, insider Scott James Morris sold 49,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,378,317.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,135,387.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 55,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $2,652,220.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,642.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,030 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

