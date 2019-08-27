Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887,316 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 6.87% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $19,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

INO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 31,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,431. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $216.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,560.70% and a negative return on equity of 142.10%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laurent Humeau purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $114,582.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 16,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $44,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 797,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,645,905 shares of company stock worth $6,290,223. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

