Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.33, for a total value of $67,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,216.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $700,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens raised Veeva Systems from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

VEEV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.92. 805,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

