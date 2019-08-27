Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 76,534 Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,534 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orthopediatrics were worth $13,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of KIDS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,552. The stock has a market cap of $461.65 million, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

