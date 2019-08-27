Wagerr Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,248.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Wagerr has a market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $3,248.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017158 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000802 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 226,056,489 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,676,875 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.