Wabi (WABI) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Wabi token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Wabi has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wabi has a total market cap of $7.13 million and $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00251537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.01311416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020707 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00093829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Wabi Profile

Wabi launched on July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. Wabi’s official website is wacoin.io . The official message board for Wabi is medium.com/@wabiico . The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken . Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wabi Token Trading

Wabi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wabi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wabi using one of the exchanges listed above.

