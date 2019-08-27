W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Major Shareholder North Latitude Master Fund 40 Buys 28,487 Shares

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) major shareholder North Latitude Master Fund 40 acquired 28,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.87 per share, with a total value of $1,847,951.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

North Latitude Master Fund 40 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, North Latitude Master Fund 40 acquired 106,608 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $6,892,207.20.

On Monday, August 19th, North Latitude Master Fund 40 acquired 96,576 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.61 per share, with a total value of $6,239,775.36.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $65.96. 389,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $513.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 85.42% and a net margin of 9.31%. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,858,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

