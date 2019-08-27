VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $200.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on VMware from $214.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on VMware from $206.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.23.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $132.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.87. VMware has a 52-week low of $129.33 and a 52-week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,138,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,382 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after acquiring an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,875 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $239,000. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.