Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIVE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:VIVE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,375,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 988,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 228,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.