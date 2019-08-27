Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.36. Vivendi shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 2,170,045 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.20 ($37.44) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($27.44) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.43 ($34.22).

The company’s 50 day moving average is €25.11.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

