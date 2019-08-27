Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Shares Up 7.5%

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.29, 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 10,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company has a market cap of $120.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.96.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03).

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

