Viacoin (VIA) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Viacoin has a market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $148,028.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, YoBit and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00715323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013641 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000778 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,152,946 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OOOBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, YoBit, Coinroom and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

