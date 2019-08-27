VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in VF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. UBS Group decreased their price target on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VF in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

VFC stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,923. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.08. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. VF’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

