Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

VET traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.67. 349,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.64. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.52 and a 12 month high of C$43.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.12, for a total transaction of C$188,825.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,428,974.04.

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.67.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

