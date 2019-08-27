Vermilion Energy Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 301,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,971. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.52 and a 1 year high of C$43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.06, for a total value of C$270,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,104,361.08.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.67.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

