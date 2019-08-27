Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,398. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $320.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VET. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

