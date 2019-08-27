Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

VZ stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,275,604. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $231.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.