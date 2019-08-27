Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $274-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.35 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.11-2.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Veeva Systems from an equal rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Veeva Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,469. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.39. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $176.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.33, for a total value of $67,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $349,216.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $152,227.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

