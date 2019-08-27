Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €72.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €72.50 ($84.30) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

VAR1 stock opened at €74.40 ($86.51) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €65.87 and a 200 day moving average of €48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 90.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Varta has a 52 week low of €22.90 ($26.63) and a 52 week high of €75.20 ($87.44).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

