Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Valmark Advisers Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,679 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $365,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.96. The company had a trading volume of 119,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,029. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $277.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

