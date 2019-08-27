Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sepio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,878 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,261 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,103,000 after purchasing an additional 244,466 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,667,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,892,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $161.83. 16,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,549. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $171.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.