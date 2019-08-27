Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $146,559,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $139,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,150,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,103 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,658,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,538,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.61. 845,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,019,755. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

